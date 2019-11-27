

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday and the pound remained weak as traders braced for a closely-watched election poll that is due to be published tonight. The key YouGov MRP poll will be published on the Yougov website at 10pm.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 40 points, or 0.54 percent, at 7,443 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 1.3 percent. The mining giant has approved a $749 million or A$1 billion investment in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain the production capacity of its iron ore business in the Pilbara of Western Australia.



Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings shed 0.8 percent after reporting a drop in profits in the year to September.



Cairn Energy edged up half a percent. The oil and gas exploration firm has agreed to dispose of the entire share capital of Capricorn Norge AS, a subsidiary in Norway.



British American Tobacco jumped 1.7 percent. In its second half pre-close trading update, the tobacco firm said its business continues to perform well and that it is on track for a strong financial performance on an adjusted basis in 2019.



