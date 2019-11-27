Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019
WKN: 919668 ISIN: US4567881085 Ticker-Symbol: IOY 
Tradegate
27.11.19
10:50 Uhr
8,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,57 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,800
8,950
11:09
8,800
8,950
11:09
27.11.2019 | 10:46
Infosys Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) has been named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment* for its worldwide Intelligent Automation (IA) services. The IDC MarketScape recognized Infosys' marketing and skills strategies, end-to-end life cycle of IA services portfolio, and the size of its dedicated IA sales and delivery resources.

Infosys_Logo

This research includes analysis of 15 IA services providers with global scale and with broad portfolios spanning IDC MarketScape's research coverage. It provided a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the strides Infosys has made in the IA services space based on business outcomes and AI-enabled automation, ushering a new era of next-generation intelligent automation solutions.

Infosys combines expertise around discrete IA capabilities and cognitive automation, with homegrown IPs to create custom IA solutions for clients. Infosys' AI & Automation Services portfolio supports clients across the life cycle of IA deployments, with offerings that include:

  • AI & Automation Consulting
  • Value at Scale
  • AI Platform Build
  • Domain specific Cognitive Solutions

Infosys enables clients' IA innovation efforts at scale through its Living Labs, with an emphasis on reducing business risk through user-focused design thinking, rapid prototyping, and cost-effective delivery.

To know more, please visit: https://www.infosys.com/services/ai-automation/insights/intelligent-automation-services.html

*DOC US44934619, September 2019

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

