

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Wednesday to hover near four-year highs as upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade fanned hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities.



The upside, however, remained limited after official data showed China's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in October largely due to falling producer prices and slowdown in production and sales growth.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent to 409.54 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent ahead of the key YouGov MRP poll to be published on the Yougov website tonight.



Rio Tinto shares advanced 1.3 percent. The mining giant has approved a $749 million or A$1 billion investment in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain the production capacity of its iron ore business in the Pilbara of Western Australia.



British American Tobacco jumped 1.7 percent. In its second half pre-close trading update, the tobacco firm said its business continues to perform well and that it is on track for a strong financial performance on an adjusted basis in 2019.



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. shares plunged 5 percent. The investment holding company and CFAO Group announced that they have finalized the deal for Steinhoff's South African motor retail business Unitrans Motor Holdings Proprietary Limited.



Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila rallied 3 percent after JP Morgan raised its price target on the stock.



