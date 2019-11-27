The Alqueva Dam being built on the Guadiana River, in southern Portugal, will host ten floating PV projects mostly financed by a €45 million Council of Europe Development Bank loan.The Portuguese state-owned company responsible for building a major dam on the River Guadiana has opened a tender to seek engineering, procurement and construction contractors for ten floating solar plants with a combined generation capacity of 50 MW on the reservoir that will be created by the dam. The €50 million floating PV project was mostly financed with a €45 million Council of Europe Development Bank loan, said ...

