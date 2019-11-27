

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer sentiment deteriorated to the lowest in more than two years in November, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 108.5 in November from 111.5 in the previous month. This was the lowest score since July 2017 and well below the forecast of 111.7.



The business confidence index rose to a four-month high of 99.1 in November from 98.9 a month ago.



Sentiment among manufacturers and contractors weakened in November, while services confidence remained unchanged. The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 98.9 and that for construction slid to 137.1.



The index for service providers held steady at 99.6 and the retail trade confidence index fell slightly to 108.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX