Thunderhead Limited: Silverstone selects Thunderhead to Power Fan Engagement

Silverstone, the home of British motor sport and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, embraces digital transformation with a core focus on standout fan experiences

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderhead, the global leader in Customer Engagement and Journey Orchestration technology has been selected by Silverstone to deliver fan engagement. Silverstone, the spiritual home of British motor sport and Formula 1 British Grand Prix, is a renowned world-class venue and destination for motor sport enthusiasts around the globe. Thunderhead's ONE Engagement Hub (ONE) allows leading sports brands to leverage fan journey insight and behaviour to drive conversation-led engagement, building stronger and more valuable relationships with fans.



Thunderhead's ONE AI-driven platform will underpin Silverstone's fan engagement strategy across the wide range of exhilarating motorsport activity the destination offers, from the flag ship British Grand Prix and other racing events, to VIP experience days and world-class corporate events and hospitality.

With Thunderhead's ONE technology, Silverstone will be able to listen to fans as they interact with the brand across every touchpoint, building a unique understanding of their behaviour and intent. With ONE's powerful decisioning and journey orchestration capabilities, Silverstone can then activate this insight in real-time to deliver relevant in-the-moment conversations with fans based on their individual interests and needs, wherever they are in the world. Thunderhead's technology allows the team at Silverstone to optimize every fan journey, ensuring every interaction is consistent and contextually relevant whether they're online or enjoying one of the many attractions the circuit has to offer.

Nick Read, Commercial Director, Silverstone commented, "In today's digital world fan engagement has never been more important to Silverstone and the motorsport family. With Thunderhead's ONE we're able to turn disparate and siloed data into useful real-time insight, using this to enhance the experience for all our fans when they spend time online or participate in one of the world-class events and experiences we provide. Our focus is to ensure that we continue to maintain our position as one of the world's leading motorsport destinations and lead the way with the fan centric experience we provide, building a following of engaged fans that keep coming back for more both on and off the track. Thunderhead's ONE technology is a core pillar of our fan engagement strategy, it's easy to use and fast to deploy which were critical factors in choosing a technology that will help us to meet fan expectations now, and in the future."

Glen Manchester, CEO and Founder, Thunderhead commented, "Leading sports brands, like Silverstone, have an unrivalled opportunity to transform the way they build more engaged relationships with fans. Many sports brands across the globe are now harnessing technology like ours to ensure their digital transformation efforts are centred firmly growing their fan bases around the world and meeting their evolving needs.

With our ONE platform, Silverstone can easily harness the power of AI to uncover valuable insight, connecting the offline and online worlds to provide individualised experiences every time, experiences that are far superior and more relevant to each unique fan and their journey. ONE is leading the way across many industries and in sports it's a real game changer for fan engagement. Silverstone are flying the flag high for engagement and we're proud they've selected Thunderhead to power standout fan experiences and embrace the opportunity to build deeper ongoing relationships with their fans."

About Silverstone

Silverstone is one of the most prestigious and respected venues in world motor sport, widely recognised as the Home of British Motor Racing. Since its first race in 1948 Silverstone has become one of the world's most famous motor sport venues and as well as being the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix holds a race meeting nearly every weekend of the year. Silverstone Circuit is also a unique venue for corporate entertaining in the iconic Wing building. Whether its race-day hospitality, corporate driving days, conference and exhibition facilities or something completely bespoke, you will find that Silverstone offers a unique and effective solution.

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's intent and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time. With Thunderhead's AI-driven solutions, the ONE Engagement Hub and Intent Analyzer, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.



A recognized global leader in the customer engagement market, Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.



Thunderhead. Effortless Engagement, Valuable Relationships, Happier Customers.