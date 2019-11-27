The "Finland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market (value terms) in Finland increased at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.9%, increasing from US$ 679.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 792.5 million by 2023.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Finland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Scope

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Finland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Finland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Finland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Finland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland

Health Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Finland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Finland

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

Festival Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2019

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival Others Gift Card Market Size in Finland

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business



Companies Mentioned

S Group

Kesko Oyj

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Alko Oy

Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

Stockmann Oyj Abp

Tokmanni Oy

Dixons Carphone Plc

Wolseley Plc

Yta Oy

Reitangruppen AS

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Avainapteekkien Markkinointi Oy

Kokkolan Halpa-Halli Oy

Yliopiston Apteekki Oy

Verkkokauppa.com Oy

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Oma PLUS Apteekkipalvelut Oy

Wihuri Oy

Kauppiasosuuskunta Veikon Kone

M Itseniset Kauppiaat Oy

Expert International GmbH

Varner-Gruppen AS

Hong Kong Group Oy

