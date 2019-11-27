The "Finland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card market (value terms) in Finland increased at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.9%, increasing from US$ 679.5 million in 2019 to reach US$ 792.5 million by 2023.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Finland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Finland
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Finland
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Finland
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Finland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland
- Health Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Finland
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Finland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Key Segments
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- Festival Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2019
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size in Finland
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival Others Gift Card Market Size in Finland
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Companies Mentioned
- S Group
- Kesko Oyj
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Alko Oy
- Suomen Lahikauppa Oy
- Stockmann Oyj Abp
- Tokmanni Oy
- Dixons Carphone Plc
- S Group
- Wolseley Plc
- Yta Oy
- Reitangruppen AS
- Inter Ikea Systems BV
- Avainapteekkien Markkinointi Oy
- Kokkolan Halpa-Halli Oy
- Yliopiston Apteekki Oy
- Verkkokauppa.com Oy
- Intersport International Corp (IIC)
- Oma PLUS Apteekkipalvelut Oy
- Wihuri Oy
- Kauppiasosuuskunta Veikon Kone
- M Itseniset Kauppiaat Oy
- Expert International GmbH
- Varner-Gruppen AS
- Hong Kong Group Oy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8mi7eq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005272/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900