Tea Market Analysis Report Highlights Sales Volume, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Historical Growth & Future Perspectives Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Tea Market was appreciated at US$ 12.63 billion in 2018. The range is projected to touch US$ 18.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% for the duration of the forecast.

This could be attributed to awareness regarding health benefits pertaining to tea consumption. As such, majority of global population has started making tea intake as a routine. Besides, growing urbanized population and middle class of several developing economies is impacting the consumption of tea in its various forms.

Market Scope:

Tea production as well as consumption have always held a strong correlation. In other words, tea production is directly proportional to tea consumption. FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations) states that production of tea did witness a yearly rise of 4.4% from 2007 to 2016. Tea consumption also witnessed rise along the same lines. The same trend is expected to continue in the next 5-7 years as well.

Market Trends:

The ever-increasing usage of tea is likely to bring premium products to the market. For instance - in economies like the U.S., super-premium and premium products hold the largest market share. Even in the Europe consumers are opting for niche and luxurious flavors in form of customized offerings. Nutritionists are focusing on consumption of tea due to contents like phytochemicals, flavonoids, and anti-oxidants.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Tea Market" Report 2025.

Regional Insights:

Germany comes across as one of the highest importer of tea. Moreover, these imports come from Asian economies like Sri Lanka, India, China, and African economies like Kenya. As of now, black tea rules the roost; but introduction of iced teas is expected to catalyze the market in future. On the other hand, green tea is also catching up. Its exports will also set the market rolling. Asia Pacific would be the torchbearer as far as green tea exports are concerned. The benefits of green tea include boosting immune system and assistance in weight loss.

Market Segmentation:

The global tea market is segmented based on type, packaging, distribution channel, application, and geography. By type, the segmentation goes like black tea, green tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others (dark tea, yellow tea, and white tea). By packaging, the market says loose tea (pouches & packets), plastic containers, paper boards, aluminum tin, and tea bags. By distribution channel, the tea industry spans online stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. By application, the same market states commercial and residential.

By geography, the segmentation says North America (Mexico, Canada, U.S.), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Korea, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (South Africa, KSA, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA).

Players:

The players contributing to the tea market include Unilever, Tata Global beverages, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd., ITO EN Inc., McLeod Russel, Apeejay surrendra Group, Barry's tea, Associated British Foods Plc., Teavana, Godrej Group, Tim Hortons, DavidsTea, Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Harney and Sons, Tazo Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, and Mighty Leaf Tea Company. They are focusing on organic mode of expansion to withstand the cutthroat competition.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Tea Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/tea-market

Market Segment:

Tea Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Black



Green



Oolong



Herbal



Tea Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online



Tea Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Ireland





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central and South America



Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

Turkey

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

Energy Drinks Market

Cider Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/