Movebubble Enters Into New Exciting Partnership With Blackfinch

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 has been a tremendous year for Movebubble, and 2020 looks set to carry on in the same vein with news of backing from Blackfinch. The award-winning investment specialist has made a considerable contribution, which will support Movebubble in its continued expansion plans.

This investment comes at a time when Movebubble is enjoying rapid growth. 2018-19 saw active users increase by 119%, a figure that is likely to grow in 2020 as Movebubble gets ready to expand further.

Earlier this year, Movebubble launched in Manchester to great success, adding a number of premium Build-to-Rent developments to its platform in the process. Plans are in the pipeline to expand into other cities next year while continuing to provide renters with a more seamless, transparent way to find a home.

Movebubble CEO, Aidan Rushby, welcomes the investment from Blackfinch, saying: "We are delighted that Blackfinch has become an investor in Movebubble and look forward to taking the company to the next level with its support."

Blackfinch has more than 25 years of experience helping companies thrive. It covers tax-efficient solutions, early-stage investment, managed portfolio services and property financing. Currently, the investment specialist has over £300 million in assets under management and administration.

Dr Reuben Wilcock, Ventures Director at Blackfinch, on adding Movebubble to their investment portfolio. He said: "Movebubble has already achieved critical mass in London and we are delighted to be investing in its expansion throughout the UK and globally."

www.movebubble.com

About Movebubble

Movebubble is the fastest growing rental platform with over a half a million downloads connecting renters with properties 24/7, and making renting more transparent for everyone. Movebubble is here to make renting better with renters at the heart of everything. Our mission to create the world's best renting experience. Movebubble - doing it for the renters.