Serco Chooses GEP and SMART by GEP Procurement Software for Global Transformation Initiative

- International public services company selects GEP's AI-powered procurement software platform and managed procurement services for integrated, co-sourced transformation initiative

CLARK, New Jersey, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain solutions to FTSE 250, Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Serco Group plc, an international public services provider, has selected GEP as a strategic partner. GEP will provide procurement managed services and SMART by GEP procurement software, the industry's leading AI-powered, cloud-native digital platform for direct and indirect procurement.

Headquartered in Hook, Hampshire, UK, Serco is the latest in an impressive list of industry-leading enterprises based in the UK and Europe to select GEP for a complete transformation solution, integrating strategy services, digital technology and managed services.

As part of a global transformation program, GEP will provide Serco's operations in its Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions with sourcing, market intelligence, supplier management and procurement operations services. Additionally, Serco has deployed the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform for a full range of spend management, savings tracking, sourcing, contract management and supplier management functions.

With offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, and deep process and domain expertise across multiple specialized industries, GEP is widely recognized as the leading provider of unified procurement and supply chain managed services to complex global enterprises, and the clear provider of choice for global procurement and supply chain transformation initiatives.

AI-powered SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one beautiful and easy-to-use, cloud-native digital platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities.

GEP, a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrants for both Strategic Sourcing (Source-to-Contract) and Procure-to-Pay software, has earned top honors for its specialized software and services from every major analyst and research house in the procurement and supply chain sector.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate

people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Procurement Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

