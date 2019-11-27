NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

75.38p Capital only

76.55p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 3,834 and 96,166 ordinary shares on 25th November 2019, the Company now has 114,270,349 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 4,695,651 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

415.66p Capital only (undiluted)

415.66p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

415.74p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

415.74p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 19th November 2019, the Company now has 84,339,001 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 25,989,937 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

398.79p Capital only (undiluted)

407.57p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 50,999 ordinary shares on 25th November 2019, the Company has 175,563,774 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 17,448,068 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

627.37p Capital only

633.04p Including current year income

627.37p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

633.04p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 26th November 2019, the Company has 73,740,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 6,790,000 which are held in treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

186.90p Capital only

189.37p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 275,000 ordinary shares on 25th November 2019, the Company has 80,054,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,307,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

639.63c per share (US cents) - Capital only

642.07c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

498.14p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

500.05p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

202.87p Capital only (undiluted)

208.21p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 59,376 ordinary shares on 31st October 2019, the Company has 22,958,100 ordinary shares in issue excluding 9,975,832 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

1551.03p Capital only and including debt at par value

1539.43p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1568.13p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1556.53p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 26 November 2019 were:

162.54c Capital only USD (cents)

126.58p Capital only Sterling (pence)

167.91c Including current year income USD (cents)

130.77p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.