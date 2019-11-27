

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing confidence remained stable in November, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing confidence index came in at -7 in November, the same level as seen in October.



The construction confidence index decreased two points to +4 in November. The score remaining above its long-term average of -6.



The service sector confidence index fell to +8 points in November, which is three points less than in the previous month. The score remained below the long-term average +14.



The measure for eetail trade confidence rose two points to +7, which was above the long-term average of -1.



