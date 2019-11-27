Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Partners with Dreamfield Transfer Services

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Premium cannabis brand company Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) ("Orchid" or the "Company") announces a collaborative partnership with Dreamfield Distribution in Oregon.

Orchid is excited to announce it has partnered with Dreamfield for logistics support in Oregon. While Orchid is focused on sales and account relationships, Dreamfield is able to provide timely logistics to deliver orders on time and in a cost-effective manner. Dreamfield has been managing logistics for 40+ brands in Oregon for the last 3 years, and after months of due diligence and discussions, Orchid ultimately decided it was the perfect fit.

"Partnering with Dreamfield Transfer Services was the optimum solution for our new distribution entity. Allowing our staff to focus on customer touchpoints, sales, merchandising, and building relationships with retailers will ultimately allow us to sell more product in Oregon and stay keenly focused. Distribution is the most difficult part of the supply-chain and requires software, infrastructure, and knowhow to provide logistics and maintain profits. We thought it best to leave the logistics to the pros, and focus on our strengths of sales & marketing, while still continuing to improve our margins." says Corey Mangold, CEO & Founder of Orchid Ventures.

"Orchid Essentials is a high quality brand that we've seen in the market for years and we're excited to be distributing their products. Dreamfield is brand agnostic which enables us to deliver an excellent customer experience by offering solely logistics services. This enables partners like Orchid to focus on what they do best. Orchid's strategy of focusing on sales and marketing will ensure continued growth of their product lines and creates a symbiotic relationship between our companies. It's mutually beneficial partnerships like this that ensure stability and longevity in our ever changing industry. We look forward to growing with Orchid Essentials." says Nicholas Erler, CEO & Founder of Dreamfield Transfer Services.

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, Calif.-based brand that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium vape products. Orchid's product lines are currently sold in 350+ dispensaries across California and Oregon and are handcrafted and designed for maximum flavor and overall enjoyment. The company's proven processes and passion for what it does carry through into its products. The end result is an unparalleled experience for new and practiced cannabis users alike. Orchid plans to expand its brand into new national markets, as well as global markets such as Latin America and Europe. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will execute strategic acquisitions to solidify an integrated cannabis manufacturing and distribution infrastructure with the goal of becoming a dominant premium cannabis brand in the United States. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling revenues, building value-generating partnerships and creating enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Orchid Ventures, Inc.

Corey Mangold,

CEO, Founder & Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

949-357-5818

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Orchid Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568252/Orchid-Ventures-Partners-with-Dreamfield-Transfer-Services