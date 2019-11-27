

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound advanced to 1.2857 against the franc and 0.8544 against the euro, from its early 2-day lows of 1.2803 and 0.8584, respectively.



Recovering from an early 5-day low of 1.2827 against the greenback, the pound climbed to 1.2882.



The pound reversed from an early low of 140.05 against the yen, gaining to 140.59.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 0.84 against the euro, 142.5 against the yen and 1.30 against both the greenback and the franc.



