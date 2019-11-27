

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate unexpectedly fell in October, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent in October from 5.1 percent in September. Economists had the rate to remain unchanged.



In the same month last year, jobless rate was 5.7 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 137,000 in October from 137,500 in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered jobless rate decreased to 5.2 percent in October from 5.3 percent in the prior month.



