SDRPY Assesses Needs of Aden International Airport

Development of Al-Baqaa Border Station in Saada Governorate begins

ADEN, Yemen, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A technical team from the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has visited Aden International Airport to assess and examine its essential technical and structural requirements. The team, headed by Eng. Ahmed Medkhali, met with specialists in preparation for a full-scale study of all airport facilities.

Program representative Eng. Ahmed Medkhali announced that SDRPY's studies of current needs included evaluating the condition of airport buildings, runways and other facilities; assessing the state of runway lighting and equipment; and inspecting navigation systems.

"We are standing today on the grounds of Aden International Airport, responding to the emergency requirements of this air transportation hub with the aim of re-activating it," said Eng. Medkhali. "We are working on evaluating all needs in preparation for a formal study and implementation plan, to be submitted for approval as part of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen's work in support of the transportation sector."

SDRPY recently completed the rehabilitation and upgrade of Al-Ghaydah Airport in Al-Mahra Governorate and tested the air navigation systems, in addition to monitoring flight test procedures in cooperation with internationally accredited companies. Tests of the international navigation systems at Al-Ghaydah Airport were successfully carried out in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The Program is providing everything necessary for the successful implementation of airport safety plans in the Republic of Yemen through the supply of fully equipped ambulances and fire trucks outfitted with the latest technology, and through compliance with ICAO airport safety and firefighting recommendations. SDRPY has also adhered to European specifications for facilitating firefighter mobility, allowing fire brigades to ready their equipment on the move.

Elsewhere, represented by Eng. Mishari Al-Beluwi, SDRPY signed a number of contracts on Tuesday to develop and rehabilitate Al-Baqaa Border Station linking the province of Saada to the Kingdom. The purpose is to serve Yemenis by facilitating their movement, accelerating commerce between the Kingdom and the Republic, and supporting the Yemeni economy.

SDRPY also delivered a set of generators to the station manager, Mr. Khalid Al-Omeisi, to upgrade the capacity of Al-Baqaa Border Station and continue delivery of electricity in support of the program's operations in Yemen's security and government building construction sector.

