

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden trade deficit decreased in October as exports rose and imports declined, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to SEK 4.0 billion in October from SEK 9.0 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade balance registered a surplus of SEK 2.0 billion.



Exports rose 1.0 percent annually in October, while imports fell 3.0 percent.



The non EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 15.9 billion in October and trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 19.9 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade balance showed a deficit of SEK 1.0 billion in October, compared with a deficit of SEK 0.1 billion in the previous month. In August, trade surplus was SEK 1.2 billion.



For the January to October period, the trade surplus was SEK 17.7 billion versus SEK 36 billion a year ago. Exports and imports rose by 6.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX