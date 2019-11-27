

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate rose in September, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in September from 3.6 percent in June. Economists had expected a 3.7 percent rise.



The rate for September indicates average for August to October and that for June reflects the average of May to July period.



The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in three months to August.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 110,000 in September from 102,000 in June.



