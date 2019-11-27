Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 26-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.15p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---