Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850866 ISIN: US2441991054 Ticker-Symbol: DCO 
Tradegate
27.11.19
13:54 Uhr
153,98 Euro
-6,54
-4,07 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
152,12
152,64
14:18
151,94
152,70
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY153,98-4,07 %