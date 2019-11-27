AfriAg Global Plc - Result of General Meeting

27 November 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

('AfriAg' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions were unanimously passed.

Shareholders approved, amongst other things, the disposal of the Company's African operations to an unrelated party, approved the conversion of the ordinary shares of £0.001 each into shares of no par value each and approved the consolidation of the ordinary shares on a 100:1 basis.

There are now 31,710,011 Ordinary Shares of no par value each in issue and the new ISIN number is IM00BJ0LRD77.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 31,710,011 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 31,710,011 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

