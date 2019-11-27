

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore stores decided to close all of its more than 145 stores, unable to face severe competition from online majors. Meanwhile, the company signed a deal with its larger rival Michaels Companies Inc., which will reopen up to 40 store locations under its banner in 2020.



According to Anthony Piperno, Chief Executive Officer of A.C. Moore, the headwinds facing many retailers in current environment made it very difficult for the company to operate and compete on a national level.



In a statement, A.C. Moore's parent company Nicole Crafts LLC announced that, as part of a broader strategic plan, it has decided to exit its retail operations by retaining the retail and real estate divisions of Gordon Brothers.



New Jersey-based A.C. Moore stopped accepting further online orders, but will ship any previously placed orders. It has appointed Matthew Pascucci of Mackinac Partners as Chief Restructuring Officer to assist in the process.



Piperno said, 'While it was a difficult decision for us, this transaction will result in a group of stores reopening under the Michaels banner subject to negotiations with landlords...'



As part of the deal, Michaels, a major arts and crafts retailer in North America, will assume leases for up to 40 store locations and also a lease on an east coast distribution facility plus purchase intellectual property.



A.C. Moore, a family owned company, has more than 145 stores with over 5,000 employees. Michaels operates more than 1,260 stores in 49 states and Canada.



Retail stores are facing changing consumer habits as well as ever-increasing online competition from industry majors such as Amazon and Walmart. In 2019, more than 9,300 stores were closed by retailers including Payless Shoes, Dress Barn, Gymboree, Charlotte Russe and Charming Charlie. Another New Jersey retailer Destination Maternity, which declared bankruptcy in October, said it would close 183 stores.



