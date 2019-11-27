The project was realized by the i-DE distribution company of the Spanish electric utility. The large scale storage battery is intended to improve the quality of electricity supply with a focus on solar projects located nearby.From pv magazine Spain. The i-DE electricity distribution unit of Spanish utility Iberdrola has commissioned a lithium-ion energy storage system for Spanish grids. The €2 million project in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz, near Murcia in southeastern Spain, was conceived to improve the quality of energy supply. The facility will also even out loads from nearby solar ...

