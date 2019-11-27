Alien Metals Limited - Result of AGM

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

27 November 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien", "Alien Metals" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.

Vote type No. voted Voted (%) 1 Receive financial statements

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,542,621 >99.99 Against 1,258 <0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 2 Elect Dan Smith

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,543,129 >99.99 Against 750 <0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 3 Elect Bill Brodie Good

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,543,129 >99.99 Against 750 <0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 4 Re-elect James Cable

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,543,129 >99.99 Against 750 0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 5 Re-elect Chris Gordon

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,543,129 >99.99 Against 750 <0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 6 Appoint auditors

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,543,129 >99.99 Against 750 <0.001 Withheld 14,000 - Discretion 0 0.000 7 Auditors remuneration

(Ordinary resolution) For 202,542,129 >99.99 Against <750 0.001 Withheld 15,000 - Discretion 0 0.000

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited

Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director

David Taylor, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599 First Equity Limited (Joint - Broker)

Jason Robertson

Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212 Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

www.beaumontcornish.com

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396 Novum Securities Limited (Joint - Broker)

Jon Belliss

Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.