Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4F4 ISIN: VGG017351021 Ticker-Symbol: I3A1 
Stuttgart
27.11.19
08:13 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIEN METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIEN METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.11.2019 | 13:55
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alien Metals Limited - Result of AGM

Alien Metals Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 27

Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1

27 November 2019

Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien", "Alien Metals" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.

Vote typeNo. votedVoted (%)
1Receive financial statements
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,542,621>99.99
Against1,258<0.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
2Elect Dan Smith
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,543,129>99.99
Against750<0.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
3Elect Bill Brodie Good
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,543,129>99.99
Against750<0.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
4Re-elect James Cable
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,543,129>99.99
Against7500.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
5Re-elect Chris Gordon
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,543,129>99.99
Against750<0.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
6Appoint auditors
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,543,129>99.99
Against750<0.001
Withheld14,000-
Discretion00.000
7Auditors remuneration
(Ordinary resolution)		For202,542,129>99.99
Against<7500.001
Withheld15,000-
Discretion00.000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:

Alien Metals Limited
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599		 First Equity Limited (Joint - Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396		Novum Securities Limited (Joint - Broker)
Jon Belliss
Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.

© 2019 PR Newswire