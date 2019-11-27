Alien Metals Limited - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, November 27
Trading Symbols
AIM: UFO
FWB: I3A1
27 November 2019
Alien Metals Ltd
("Alien", "Alien Metals" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Alien Metals Ltd (the "Company") announces that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, which was held in London earlier today, were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
Proxy votes had been received in respect of the resolutions as set out below.
|Vote type
|No. voted
|Voted (%)
|1
|Receive financial statements
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,542,621
|>99.99
|Against
|1,258
|<0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|2
|Elect Dan Smith
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,543,129
|>99.99
|Against
|750
|<0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|3
|Elect Bill Brodie Good
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,543,129
|>99.99
|Against
|750
|<0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|4
|Re-elect James Cable
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,543,129
|>99.99
|Against
|750
|0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|5
|Re-elect Chris Gordon
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,543,129
|>99.99
|Against
|750
|<0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|6
|Appoint auditors
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,543,129
|>99.99
|Against
|750
|<0.001
|Withheld
|14,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
|7
|Auditors remuneration
(Ordinary resolution)
|For
|202,542,129
|>99.99
|Against
|<750
|0.001
|Withheld
|15,000
|-
|Discretion
|0
|0.000
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
For further information please visit the Company's website atwww.alienmetals.uk, or contact:
|Alien Metals Limited
Bill Brodie Good, Technical Director
David Taylor, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 6599
| First Equity Limited (Joint - Broker)
Jason Robertson
Tel +44 (0)20 7374 2212
|Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nomad)
James Biddle/ Roland Cornish
www.beaumontcornish.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396
|Novum Securities Limited (Joint - Broker)
Jon Belliss
Tel +44 (0)20 7399 9425
Notes to Editors
Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the recomposition of the Board and company name change in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.
In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.