Global Electric Car Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1438.8 Billion by 2025 With a CAGR of 19.40% - Valuates Reports

Global Electric Car Market Overview

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next few years, the global market size of electric cars is anticipated to continue to grow mainly driven by technological developments in batteries and the lower cost of lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells.

A rise in the quantity of production is a significant factor leading to lower Li-ion battery prices along with the relocation of production units from Japan to China. This relocation allows manufacturers to benefit from a wide range of rare earth materials such as dysprosium and terbium for the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Furthermore, vehicle companies are presently targeting greater battery capacity, increasing the variety of electric vehicles (EVs) to 200 miles on a single charge.

Some of the significant developments in the electric car market that will gain traction in the next five years include a rise in the amount of new electric car launches worldwide, the development of wireless charging facilities for EVs, and OEMs increasing in-house electric motors manufacturing.

ELECTRIC CAR MARKET TRENDS

The Asia-Pacific area is estimated to account for 76% of the development of the electric car industry between 2019 and 2023. The main contributors in this region are China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia. Because of their environmentally friendly and energy-efficient benefits, the US electric car market has enjoyed very rapid development since 2014. We forecast this favorable development to continue until 2022 because state-led governments provide incentives for electric vehicle adoption to avoid increased greenhouse gas emissions.

SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION OF ELECTRIC CAR MARKET

The report classifies the global electric car market into three sections based on its type, application, and region.

Segments in Global Electric Car Market Based on Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segments in Global Electric Car Market Based on Type

PHEV

BEV

Segments in Global Electric Car Market Based on Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

TOP COMPANIES IN THE ELECTRIC CAR MARKET

The global electric car market is highly competitive, with significant organizations leading the market. Some of the notable electric car companies discussed in this report are,

BYD

Geely

BAIC

Tesla

Renault-Nissan

BMW

GM

VW

Toyota

SAIC

Zotye

Daimler

Chery

JMCG

Changan

JAC

Hyundai

Mitsubishi

Yutong

Ford

Others.

WHAT THE ELECTRIC CAR MARKET REPORT HAS TO OFFER

This report focuses on the volume and value of electric cars at the global, regional, and corporate level. This report represents the overall size of the electric car market from a global perspective by analyzing historical data and prospects for the future. This report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered by this report at the company level.

