

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) said that its supervisory board appointed members to Board of Management following an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



Joost Farwerck was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Executive Officer. Chris Figee was appointed as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Financial Officer.



The company appointed Babak Fouladi as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Technology and Digital Officer; Hilde Garssen as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief People Officer.



Jean-Pascal Van Overbeke as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Consumer Market; and Marieke Snoep as member of the Board of Management, in the role of Chief Business Market.



The Supervisory Board decided to confirm the intended appointments of Farwerck, Fouladi, Garssen, Van Overbeke and Snoep effective per 1 December 2019, and that of Figee per 1 February 2020. All appointments are made for a period of four years, up to and including the AGM to be held in 2024.



