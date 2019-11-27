

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC stated that 67 people from 19 states were infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 from consuming romaine lettuce. In its latest update, the agency maintained its warning against romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region.



Among those infected with E. Coli, 39 people required hospitalization, but no fatalities have been reported. Six people have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. CDC noted that ill people range in age from 3 to 89 years, of which 67 percent are female.



CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health and regulatory officials in several states are investigating the multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections.



According to CDC, no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified.



Last week, the U.S. food and health regulators including CDC, FDA, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS warned consumers not to eat and retailers not to sell any romaine lettuce products labeled as grown in Salinas. These include wraps, sandwiches, prepackaged salad, salad kits, or other products.



They also urged consumers not to eat any salad products identified in a recent recall by Missa Bay, LLC following the reporting of E. coli illness.



The CDC noted that the latest outbreak is caused by the same strain of E. coli O157:H7 that caused outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018.



