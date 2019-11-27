

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders for October, weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 23 and GDP data for the third quarter are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose back against the yen, it held steady against the rest of the major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 109.17 against the yen, 0.9980 against the franc, 1.2882 against the pound and 1.1009 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



