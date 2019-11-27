

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day earlier than usual due to the holiday on Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended November 23rd.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 213,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 221,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 219,750, a decrease of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average of 221,250.



