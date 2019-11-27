Visiongain Report: The Submarine Power Cables Market set to Grow to $16.1 bn and 2.5 Million Kilometres

- Submarine Power Cables Market Forecast 2020-2030

- Forecasts by Segments (by Type (Multicore & Singlecore), by Voltage (High (500 kv and above and Low (below 500 kv), by Conductor Material (Aluminum and Copper) and by End-user (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Offshore Oil & Gas and Inter-country & Island Connection)

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing developments/contracts related to submarine power cables coupled year-on-year deployment of underwater cables across the globe has led Visiongain to publish this unique report, which is crucial to your companies improved success. I thought it would be of interest to you.

Did you know?

• Globally, more than 1.2 million kilometres submarine power cables are in place/laid

• More than 350 submarine power cable projects are operational

• Offshore wind power-based submarine cables remain the major end-user

Visiongain assesses that Capex and length of the global submarine power cables will reach $16.1 bn and 2.5 million kilometres in 2030. Planned and future contracts is expected to trigger the investments into the submarine power cable industry. Cable manufacturers, raw material suppliers, services providers, cable installers are expected to benefit due to phase-wise deployment of planned projects.

1. Underwater cable industry outlook

2. Value chain analysis of the role of each stakeholder in submarine power cable industry

3. Role of high voltage and low voltage cables

4. List of Operational projects, planned, and upcoming projects

5. U.S. and Europe likely be the most promising Markets

6. Government Regulations

Included in the report is a lengthy discussion of the existing and upcoming submarine power cable. The report includes 10 years forecast (upon which the CapEx and capacity forecasts are based), as well as laying out different types of type, cable material type, voltage type, end-user type preferred for submarine power cable business.

The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the Submarine Power Cables market:

• Nexans

• Prysmian Group

• NKT A/S

• Furukawa Electric Co., LTD

• ZTT as well as key analysis and assessment of other important players

This independent, 200+ page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 200 tables and figures examining the submarine power cable market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market. PLUS capital expenditure and volume forecasts, as well as analysis, from 2020-2030 keeps your knowledge that one step ahead that you require to succeed.

Companies covered in the report include:

ABB

AEI Cables

Belden

Benchmarking

Cablel Hellenic Cables Group

Furukawa Electric

Gaon Cable

General Cable Corporation

Hangzhou Cable

Hengtong Group

Hydro Group

JDR Cables

KEI Industries

LS Cable & System

NKT

NXT

Prysmian, Nexans

Southwire

Sumitomo Electric

TE Subcom

Tele-Fonika Kable

TMC

ZTT



Organisations/Association Mentioned in This Report

UK Environment Agency (EA)

United Nations - Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

United Nations (UN)

North American Submarine Cable Association (NASCA)

International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC)

Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI)

