Some 37 solar projects with a combined generation capacity of 202 MW were assigned in a procurement round which was oversubscribed despite a lack of onshore wind bids.From pv magazine Germany. The triumph of solar projects in a German renewable energy tender is nothing new but the latest technology-neutral procurement round did throw up a surprise, with not one onshore wind project even among the contending bids. German Federal Network Agency the Bundesnetzagentur reported the tender allocated 37 solar projects with a total generation capacity of 202 MW after the receipt of 103 bids which proposed ...

