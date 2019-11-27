RiskFirst takes the prize for a third consecutive year, as PFaroe continues to expand its reach and deliver added value in the pensions and investment industry.

Fintech company RiskFirst (A Moody's Analytics Company) has won the Asset-Liability Management (ALM) product of the year award for its market-leading risk management platform, PFaroe, in the Risk Markets Technology Awards.

Matthew Seymour and Darren Best accept ALM Product of the Year at the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2020 awards, which recognise global best practice in risk management and technology excellence, drew 180 pitches across nearly 30 categories, with the winners decided by a panel of nine industry experts and two members of the Risk.net editorial team.

RiskFirst was commended for PFaroe's powerful capabilities, its focus on innovation and its transformative impact on the pensions and investment industry. The PFaroe platform is an all-encompassing cross-balance sheet risk management tool delivering detailed analysis on assets and liabilities, and enabling rich, informed analysis of a plan's overall position. RiskFirst's efforts to continually enhance its offerings to address evolving market needs, ensuring clients can rely on nimble, leading-edge solutions, were also recognised by the judges.

CEO of RiskFirst, Matthew Seymour, was presented with the award at the ceremony in London on 26th November.

Matthew Seymour said: "We are exceptionally proud to retain the award for ALM product of the year. Our continued success in this category reflects our commitment to enhancing the pensions and investment industry, and continuing to provide innovative, best-of-breed solutions for our clients which include asset owners, consultants, asset managers and insurers that help them make money and maximise efficiencies."

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company that provides innovative risk analytics and reporting solutions to asset owners, consultants and asset managers to help grow their businesses. Acquired by Moody's in 2019, RiskFirst's products allow institutional investors to better evaluate risk and understand portfolio performance, enabling better investment decisions. RiskFirst's flagship product, PFaroe DB, is now a market leader in both the UK and US: more than 3,500 pension plans, with in excess of $1.5 trillion in assets, benefit from our technology. With a drive for continuous innovation, RiskFirst has also launched powerful new solutions for endowments, foundations and front-office investment managers, including a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognises the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user.

