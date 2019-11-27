Award winning hotels, resorts, residences and restaurants brand is set to bring more luxury, leisure and lifestyle choices to the 15 million members of the alliance's DISCOVERY loyalty programme

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Campbell Gray Hotels ("Campbell Gray"), will soon be joining the growing portfolio of over 30 independent brands and 550 hotels in 78 countries.

Campbell Gray, the bespoke international hotel operator, renowned for its luxury hospitality and design, currently operates in five countries and is expanding into three more destinations by 2022. Campbell Gray's hotel portfolio includes the newly-opened Alex on Lake Zurich; Le Gray, Beirut, The Machrie Hotel Golf Links in Scotland and The Merchant House in Bahrain.

Chris Hartley, GHA's CEO, is delighted to add Campbell Gray's unique market-leading properties to the alliance's diverse portfolio of brands: "The Campbell Gray Hotels collection of luxury and individual hotels in Europe and the Middle East represents an exquisite addition to DISCOVERY. Our DISCOVERY members are thrilled to have their options extend to include such an elegant portfolio that upholds the high standards of luxury which GHA prides itself on showcasing around the world."

Alan O'Dea, Campbell Gray's Managing Director, commented: "As we continue to grow the Campbell Gray group, now is the right time to join the exceptional Global Hotel Alliance and offer even more to our guests. The DISCOVERY programme will support our growth plans as we expand our brand into exciting new destinations, while promoting Campbell Gray Hotels to a global audience of over 15 million guests."

The integration and launch of Campbell Gray's properties into DISCOVERY is expected during the second quarter of 2020.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com

About Campbell Gray Hotels

Campbell Gray Hotels is an owner-operator and international hotel management company, focused on creating and operating luxury hotels and residences. Part of the Audeh Group of Companies since 2015, its goal is to achieve the very highest standards and to be the market leader in all of its destinations. Its future growth strategy is to expand its collection of individual properties, especially in key markets throughout Europe, Middle East and the Americas. For more information, visit www.campbellgrayhotels.com

