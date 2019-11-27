Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company"), a programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that effective November 29, 2019, the Company will change its name from Good Life Networks Inc. to Aquarius AI Inc. with a new trading symbol of "AQUA". The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares in connection therewith is 03842U109. The Company will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol "4G5".

Chris Bradley, CEO of GLN commented, "We are pleased to announce our name change as we believe it accurately coincides with the repositioning of our technology. We feel the name Aquarius AI better represents our fluid, fast-paced and computer led customer acquisition technology."

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

investors@glninc.ca

Chris Bradley, CEO

Jesse Dylan, Chairman

(604) 265-7511

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50145