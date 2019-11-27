The global smart doorbell camera market size is expected to grow by USD 2.75 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing incidences of theft, domestic burglary, robbery, and violent attacks in recent years has resulted in the increasing adoption of smart electronic security products. Stand-alone smart doorbell cameras are self-sustaining and do not require conventional doorbells. They have features such as infrared night vision, weather-resistant design, custom motion zones, and theft protection. These devices are extremely popular since they are easy to install and offer users simple operating dynamics. Smart doorbell cameras also allow users to access, monitor, and control their doors from anywhere using mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Therefore, the increasing use of security monitoring systems across the globe is expected to drive the demand for products such as smart doorbell cameras during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing number of smart cities and urbanization will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Doorbell Camera Market: Growing Number of Smart Cities and Urbanization

Governments of various countries are increasingly focusing on building smart cities. Smart cities adopt advanced home automation solutions to address public safety and mitigate crime holistically for providing a higher quality of life to the dwellers. As a result, with the rise in the number of smart cities worldwide, the adoption of smart doorbell cameras is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period.

"Increasing number of residential construction activities, technological advances, and continuous product launches are some other factors that are expected to boost the smart doorbell camera market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart Doorbell Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart doorbell camera market by product (stand-alone and integrated) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively due to the increasing adoption of smart home technology in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the high penetration of the Internet and smartphones is expected to play a significant role in the adoption of smart connected doorbells in the region.

