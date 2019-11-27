Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC ISIN: NL0012015705 Ticker-Symbol: T5W 
Frankfurt
27.11.19
15:45 Uhr
81,25 Euro
+0,10
+0,12 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,80
81,65
17:29
81,60
81,65
17:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV81,25+0,12 %