The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 26 November 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1394.01 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1381.12 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1423.59 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1410.69 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at