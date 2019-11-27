

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said he will designate Mexican drug cartels as 'Foreign Terrorist Organizations,' which will give the Government more power to effectively deal with the drugs flowing into the United States and killing scores.



Trump revealed his plan in a radio interview to conservative media personality Bill O'Reilly.



'They will be designated.. Look, we are losing 100,000 people a year to what is happening and what is coming through from Mexico,' the president said in the interview that was streamed in the 'No Spin News' program on BillOReilly.com Tuesday.



'I have been working on that for the last 90 days. You know, designation is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process,' Trump added.



Trump said he had suggested to his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the U.S. forces are ready to launch cross-border operations targeting the Mexican drug cartels.



'I've already offered him to let us go in and clean it out and he so far has rejected the offer but at some point something has to be done,' he told O'Reilly.



Mexico retaliated by alleging that arms and money are flowing from the United States to organized crime in Mexico.



Mexican foreign ministry said it has contacted U.S. officials 'to understand the meaning and scope of the remarks'.



The ministry said it will seek to carry out a dialogue between Foreign Minister Marcelo and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to understand the reach of what Trump said of designating drug cartels as terror groups.



Ebrard said on Twitter that Mexico will never allow any action that means a violation of its national sovereignty.



In the wide-ranging interview, Trump denied sending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to act on his behalf in Ukraine to malign his political opponents.



O'Reilly brought up the issue of the government's ever-increasing debt, which currently amounts to $22 trillion.



'I can solve that, that's much easier than what I've been doing. I've had to rebuild the military,' he replied.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX