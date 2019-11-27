Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Cannabis in Deutschem Atombunker? Lesen Sie die aktuelle Studie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EALE ISIN: GB00B07KD360 Ticker-Symbol: CQMA 
Berlin
27.11.19
16:16 Uhr
1,847 Euro
+0,002
+0,11 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,851
1,889
17:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COBHAM
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,847+0,11 %