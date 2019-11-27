SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the common category management challenges and ways to overcome them

In spite of originating from the retail industry, category management has been gaining ground outside the industry. It is a systematic approach to managing a set of products that involves categorizing products into discrete groups of similar or related products. Many public and private entities have started reaping its benefits to group products with similar characteristics and supply markets and treat them as a discrete group.

At SpendEdge, we understand that category management solution possesses the capability to add value in reducing supply chain risks and driving innovation in different supply chain categories. However, there are certain challenges companies face while implementing it.

Top Category Management Challenges

Getting stakeholder participation

The majority of procurement organizations either do not know much about stakeholders or don't work closely with stakeholders. This leads to poor value for money outcomes. Organizations must transform stakeholders into active participants and put in some work to understand the relevance of category management and improve the results for your procurement organization.

Workforce capability gaps

Garnering support from management teams

Despite the need for change coming from the management team, there might be a lack of engagement and operational support. This hinders companies from realizing the complete benefits out of the category management. Companies need full support from the management to support with data analysis, value-chain analysis, and supplier negotiations.

