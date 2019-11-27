Technavio has been monitoring the global backup-as-a-service market and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.21 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing shift from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to the operational expenditure (OPEX) model. In addition, the exponential growth in the volume of data is anticipated to further boost the growth of the backup-as-a-service market.

The huge shift from the CAPEX to the OPEX model is driving the adoption of backup-as-a-service (BaaS) in various industry verticals since these solutions allow clients to pay only for what they use by implementing the pay-per-use pricing model. The solution helps enterprises build their BaaS infrastructure as per their business requirements. It also offers flexibility in terms of deployment models including platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service.

Major Five Backup-as-a-Service Market Companies:

Alphabet

Alphabet is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Backup-as-a-Service through Google. The company also provides BaaS through google drive.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers BaaS solutions, which are designed to deliver durable, secure, and scalable storage solutions for enterprises.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Switching, Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routing, Collaboration, Data Center, Wireless, Service Provider (SP) Video, Security, Other Products, and Services.

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cognitive solutions, Global business services, Technology services and cloud platforms, Systems, and Global financing. The company provides security-rich and scalable protection for critical data of enterprises.

NetApp

NetApp is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: product, software maintenance, and hardware maintenance and other services. The company offers SaaS backup service to protect the cloud-based data of enterprises.

Backup-as-a-Service Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Online backup

Cloud backup

Backup-as-a-Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

