Three energy associations, including Holland Solar, have asked the Dutch parliament to take action amid worsening grid connection problems for renewable energy projects in the Netherlands. According to the energy groups, around 700 MW of solar and wind projects allocated under the SDE+ incentive program could lose their payments if they miss connection deadlines.Around 700 MW of solar and wind power generation project capacity could miss out on SDE+ large scale renewables incentives if grid congestion in the northern Netherlands means projects are not connected in time. That was the claim made ...

