Chief Executive Officer of the AU Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, during the meeting emphasized that financing of cross-border infrastructure projects "is a key driver for progress and acceleration of Africa's regional integration." Among the promising cross-border infrastructure projects include the Ruzizi III Hydropower Dam on the Ruzizi River along the borders of Democratic Republic of Congo (the DRC), Burundi and Rwanda, and the Nigeria-Algeria Gas Pipeline Project (Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline). As the African continent kicked off the PIDA-2019 week, the continent has been also urged to augment the investments in infrastructure development in Africa to achieve major continental development aspirations.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...