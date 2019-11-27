Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Revaluation of an Asset

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Revaluation of an Asset

27 November 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company has become aware of a revaluation of an asset to which the Company has exposure which is likely to have a negative impact on the net asset value of the Company of 21.69%.



