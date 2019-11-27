a.Cho Design: Yunna (Tea) Qiu , Associate Creative Director, R/GA New York, Talked About the Award-wining Project "/make" Series

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Yunna Qiu is a designer and an art director.Currently, she works at R/GA New York as an Associate Creative Director. She spent more than ten years working in international ad agencies and design firms. Last year, Smasung US launched the award-wining project, "/make" series. make is a new series for creators, by creators.

As more and more photographers and filmmakers embrace their mobile phone as their main tool for creation, Samsung wanted a way to support their work, teach them new skills, and connect them with other artists.Each episode of /make features one of today's most influential creators - Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, Nat. Geo. photographer Corey Richards, vlogger/comedian Anna Akana, photographer/producer Connor Franta - and pairs them with an up-and-comer, documenting their creative process as they make something entirely with their Galaxy. Talking about the working process, Yunna Qiu said, "We had a big team worked on the project for a year and half, the working process is very collaborative. "

"We started looking for a new way to connect with Gen Z. YouTube was an obvious place to start, but we needed to create real value and earn their attention. That's when we uncovered something. Gen Z doesn't just follow YouTube creators, they want to become them. We needed a unique way to show this audience that Galaxy smartphones are ideal for creating the content they want to make, especially through the lens of a category-leading camera. This insight led to our big idea: A new community platform from Samsung that gives the next generation of creators the tools they need to /make it."

Visuals from Samsung/make:

She has no ambition to create buzzworthy ads if they don't impact, people's lives or make a positive change.There are many projects She created similar as /make, for W+K, AKQA and Media Arts Lab below:There is Converse "Love Noise" which created ,buzz for independent music artists in China.

Converse "You're it," which also inspired younger generation to get their hands dirty and create artwork from random objects.

"Win against the element" from Nike encourages people to run outside and built a community to support each other.

Yunna grew up in China, and studied in China, France, and the US.The western culture became extremely popular in China during the 90's, she did not experience a huge culture gap since she moved here.She doesn't really label herself according to Chinese culture. The thing she appreciate about New York is still the diversity, and it's complexity and it's possibilities."What makes the city special is really the people itself," she said, "And the culture is really the accumulation of human behavior."

