Recruiter.com to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10 at 12:40 p.m. PST / 3:40 p.m. EST. Evan Sohn, Chairman of the Board, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. is a leading platform connecting recruiters and employers. Recruiter.com pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunity. Recruiter.com was voted "Top Tech Company to Watch" by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the "Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites" by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the "9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent."

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

