EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Bioscience Continues Expansion into the US market with the Construction on its CBD Processing and Bottling Line Nearing Completion

LEBANON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST) announces that, further to its News Release on June 20th, the Company is pleased to announce that construction is nearing completion on its CBD processing and bottling line in Lebanon, Kentucky. The CBD manufacturing line is part of its 50/50 joint venture with Azema Sciences through its US division, EastWest Science USA ("EastWest USA") and is targeted to be completed by December 15, 2019.

The Joint Venture provides EastWest USA with continuous supply of premium CBD, as it is developing value added CBD consumer goods for the US market for the pet, skin care, functional food and supplement categories. The Joint Venture will also generate additional revenue streams: EastWest USA will retail CBD material manufactured by the Joint Venture and market the co-packing/bottling services provided by the Joint Venture.

Additionally, the Lebanon, Kentucky facility will be one of EastWest USA's distribution centers for the US and European Union markets and it is the future home of its CBD supplement manufacturing line.

Situated on a wholly owned 6-acre property, which is currently home to its 18,000sf CBD processing facility, Azema Sciences is one of approximately 110 licensed Hemp processors in Kentucky. The Joint Venture specifies exclusive access for EastWest USA to 9000 sf of Azema's facility, which will co-locate EastWest USA with Azema's CBD processing, tincture bottling and logistics operations. Co-locating provides EastWest USA with the real estate and resources to build out its own Nutraceutical manufacturing adjacent to Azema's CBD operations, providing significant efficiencies to its logistics and warehousing of product.

With operations based in Lebanon, Kentucky, Azema Sciences is situated in the heart of Kentucky's Hemp country, with an estimated 80% of the state's CBD Hemp farming within 100 miles of the facility. Kentucky's licensed Hemp production grew to more than 42,000 open air acres and around 66 greenhouse acres in 2019. This growth is due mainly to strong commercial support from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, being one of the first states to embrace pilot hemp programs allowing tobacco farmers to transition to hemp, and the direct political support of state legislators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who introduced the hemp Farming Act of 2018 that was contained within the 2018 Farm Bill.

"Integrating our operations tightly with Azema's makes sense, as it will provide EastWest USA with many benefits, such as flexibility of raw material supply and direct shipping to retail and wholesale distributors. While also ensuring a stable source of CBD material necessary for EastWest USA's expected rapid expansion. Current feedback from retailers confirms that security, safety and efficacy of CBD material is essential for retailers in entering the CBD consumer products space in the US," states Rodney Gelineau, CEO of EastWest Bioscience.

EastWest Bioscience has used its initial capital to acquire all of the necessary assets to capitalize on manufacturing aspects and focus on the finished products of the fully integrated model. The Company continues to focus on manufacturing consumer products for our end customers, manufacturing for private label customers in the US, as well as providing co-packing services to small and independent wholesalers and retailers.

About EastWest Bioscience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with the infrastructure to become a global giant in the Hemp & CBD consumer health market. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium health and hemp products. EastWest currently has more than 200+ NPN's in its stable of products.

EastWest's consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) ChanvreHemp - all-natural health and beauty products.

In Canada, EastWest has a 34,000 Sq. Ft, Health Canada-licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) - certified manufacturing facility and produces premium nutraceutical brands, offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest and Benchmark Botanicals (BBT-CSE) also have a Joint Venture Intent to accelerate acquisition of Processor, Analytical and Research and Development licenses under the Cannabis Act in EastWest's Penticton facility. These three classes of the Cannabis Act license will allow Benchmark and EastWest to build out an extensive extraction, laboratory, and research facility at EastWest's Health Canada Certified facility.

In the USA, EastWest USA has a Joint Venture with Azema Sciences, securing for EastWest first rights on Azema's output of bulk CBD and finished CBD products manufactured, and which are ready for sale in the USA and globally. EastWest Science USA ("EastWest USA"), EastWest's US operating division, will be the preferred distributor for Azema's finished goods. These finished products will include CBD creams, tinctures and salves which are products not currently in EastWest's catalogue. Additionally, EastWest will have first right of refusal to all potential opportunities relating to Azema's Kentucky based CBD processing facility. EastWest currently has TSX Approval for sale of its consumer products in 21 US States.

EastWest's international expansion continues with reach into important key markets in New Zealand, Australia, and Asia through a distributor agreement with New Zealand Hemp Brokers. Headquartered in Rotorua, New Zealand, NZ Hemp Brokers have quickly grown to become one of the country's most trusted industrial hemp wholesalers, and New Zealand's only import/export broker specialising in hemp products. NZ Hemp Brokers is licensed by the NZ Ministry of Health to grow, trade in and process industrial hemp, are registered brokers and certified in hemp medicine by the NZ Hemp Foundation.

