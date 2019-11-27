A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on factors that affect packaging costs. This blog provides insights into:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005388/en/

Factors that affect packaging costs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

An overview of the packaging industry

Factors that affect packaging costs

Packaging is a vital component of product marketing. Packaging should not only aim to attract customers but must also be effective in maintaining expected product quality from the manufacturing unit through their expected shelf life. But how do you ensure that the packaging requirements meet your cost estimates? Finding a perfect packaging option that meets all your packaging and marketing requirements could prove to be challenging. Furthermore, investing too much into product packaging is unwise, making it even more difficult for companies to achieve break-even.

According to experts at Infiniti Research, every business must carefully plan their product packaging to identify the best packaging methods for their products. Some of the critical factors that could have an impact on the packaging costs are product sensitivity, product's movement through the supply chain, packaging complexity, order volumes, and marketing costs.

Our expertise in exploring the trends and drawing actionable insights will help your business establish a firm foothold in the fast-evolving market. Request a free proposal for more insights on how our solutions can help your business.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on packaging:

European Industrial Packaging Market Intelligence Study Infiniti's Latest Success Story

Smart Packaging: The Next Big Thing in the Pharma Industry

Market Intelligence Engagement Helped a European Food Packaging Company to Sign a €1 Million Deal with a Processed Food Manufacturer

As global companies seek to make their business stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace, innovation has earned a place on the CEO agenda. Gain more insights on how you can innovate your existing strategies and process to be in line with the changing market demands. Get in touch with our industry experts for more insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005388/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us