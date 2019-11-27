Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a transparent coating they successfully incorporated into a perovskite solar cell, increasing efficiency and stability. The group says with further improvements the material could be used as a simpler, less expensive alternative to widely used indium titanium oxide as a transparent conductive material for a range of applications.Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a transparent conductive material they say could be further fine-tuned to achieve performance comparable to current commercial solutions. ...

