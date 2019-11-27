StorageMart First Self Storage Company to Be Named a Top 125 Training Company

Columbia-based company among the Training magazine Top 125 winners for 2020; rankings to be unveiled at Training 2020 Conference & Expo in February

COLUMBIA, Missouri, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart joins global giants such as AT&T, Mastercard, and Walmart on Training magazine's rankings of the top 125 companies in the world for employee training and development. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the ranking is based on a number of benchmarking statistics for the industry.

When asked about the honor, StorageMart Managing Director, Communications and Training, Garrett Harrington, said, "This is an enormous honor for StorageMart. None of it would have been possible without the effort put forth from every department of the company and the talented group in our training department. The buy-in and collaboration between departments to innovate and achieve new initiatives truly sets us apart."

"StorageMart's training department upped its game with innovative content creation and delivery methods that engaged learners and sparked behavior change, while helping to move the needle on key corporate initiatives," notes Training magazine Editor-in-Chief Lorri Freifeld. "The collaboration between the training department and senior leadership as detailed in the Training Top 125 application was particularly impressive."

About Training

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development-in print, in person, and online-over the last 50-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

